E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US rapper Travis Scott released by French authorities

The 33-year-old was arrested after fighting with one of his own security guards at a five-star hotel in Paris

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 7:42 PM

French police on Saturday released US star rapper Travis Scott after 36 hours in custody in Paris over suspected violence, a US-based representative for the artist and prosecutors said.

The 33-year-old, who has had multiple nominations for Grammy Awards, was arrested after fighting with one of his own security guards at a five-star hotel in Paris.


"Travis Scott has been released with no charges," the representative said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the "release from custody of Travis Scott today as well as the dropping of the case over the offence being insufficiently established".

Police had been called to the Georges V hotel early on Friday, where they arrested the rapper for "violence against a security agent" who had intervened to separate the artist from his bodyguard, the prosecutor's office had said.

A US representative for Scott had said later that evening that management was in "direct communication with Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve" the matter.

Scott was seen attending the Olympics men's basketball semi-finals on Thursday evening.

The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has had previous brushes with the law in the United States.

The music star was arrested in Miami Beach in June for trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Police said he was involved in a fight on a yacht.

In November 2021, 10 people were killed in a crush at his show at a pop festival in his home city of Houston, Texas.

Scott's "Utopia" was a nominee for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards. He has merchandising deals with Nike, video game maker Epic Games and McDonald's fast food chain.

Scott has two children with social media influencer and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner.

ALSO READ:


More news from Videos
Indian adventurer sailing solo on UAE boat nears finish line of prestigious race

videos

Indian adventurer sailing solo on UAE boat nears finish line of prestigious race

The race has unique requirements and stipulates that contenders can only use the technology available in 1968 when the original race occurred. “As a solo sailor attempting to complete a non-stop circumnavigation of the world, I faced and continued to overcome several challenges,” said Abhilash, speaking through voice notes, in line with Golden Globe Race protocol.

videos