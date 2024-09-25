UAE: Coldplay announces third concert in Abu Dhabi due to high demand

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:24 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:32 PM

Coldplay fans in the UAE now have another chance to see the legendary band live, as a third performance has been added to their Abu Dhabi schedule. After an overwhelming demand for tickets to their first two shows, Coldplay will now also perform on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, the additional show is part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has taken the world by storm with its dazzling visual effects, interactive light displays, and unforgettable performances. Fans can expect an electrifying setlist featuring iconic hits like Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Yellow, alongside tracks from their upcoming album Moon Music, set to release on October 4.

Known for their immersive concert experiences, Coldplay’s shows feature vibrant visuals, dynamic choreography, and their famous light-up wristbands, which sync with the music to create a magical atmosphere. This extra date ensures that even more fans in the region can be part of the epic weekend of performances in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets for the third show are expected to sell out quickly, just like the first two, so fans are encouraged to act fast. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, September 26 at 12pm, with general sale following on Friday, September 27 at 12pm via livenation.me.

Coldplay Abu Dhabi 2025 Concert Details:

Dates: January 11th, 12th, and 14th, 2025