UAE: Coldplay announces third concert in Abu Dhabi due to high demand

Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
Coldplay fans in the UAE now have another chance to see the legendary band live, as a third performance has been added to their Abu Dhabi schedule. After an overwhelming demand for tickets to their first two shows, Coldplay will now also perform on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Zayed Sports City Stadium.
Presented by Live Nation Middle East, the additional show is part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has taken the world by storm with its dazzling visual effects, interactive light displays, and unforgettable performances. Fans can expect an electrifying setlist featuring iconic hits like Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Yellow, alongside tracks from their upcoming album Moon Music, set to release on October 4.
Known for their immersive concert experiences, Coldplay’s shows feature vibrant visuals, dynamic choreography, and their famous light-up wristbands, which sync with the music to create a magical atmosphere. This extra date ensures that even more fans in the region can be part of the epic weekend of performances in Abu Dhabi.
Tickets for the third show are expected to sell out quickly, just like the first two, so fans are encouraged to act fast. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, September 26 at 12pm, with general sale following on Friday, September 27 at 12pm via livenation.me.
Coldplay Abu Dhabi 2025 Concert Details:
Dates: January 11th, 12th, and 14th, 2025
Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ticket Prices: Starting from Dh195 with prices going up to Dh1,495
ALSO READ:
Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
On this episode of the Startech Podcast, our producer Phil will be we'll be taking a closer look at evolution of content creation apps, specifically, podcast editing apps, and how they are being advanced with AI before we sit down with the legend that is PRM (Patrick Moritz) and dissect the tangled and strange world of NFT’s
IIFA is collaborating with the UN to help bring the goals to the people
Meet Triton, one of Dubai's youngest metal bands
Earlier this year, he was honoured by Sheikh Mohammed for his exceptional work in boosting the employment of Emiratis in the private sector
With over 25 varieties of dates in stock, sellers have products from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
The race has unique requirements and stipulates that contenders can only use the technology available in 1968 when the original race occurred. “As a solo sailor attempting to complete a non-stop circumnavigation of the world, I faced and continued to overcome several challenges,” said Abhilash, speaking through voice notes, in line with Golden Globe Race protocol.