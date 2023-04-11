Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to marry rock singer Bon Jovi's son

The couple have been in a relationship for around two-and-a-half years

AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 9:42 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 9:45 PM

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is to marry her long-term boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, she has announced.

The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a picture of her with Bongiovi -- the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

The picture, in which she is wearing an engagement ring, was captioned "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Instagram

The line is from Taylor Swift's hit "Lover."

Bongiovi also posted the announcement on his page.

The couple have been an item for around two-and-a-half years, and social media speculation over an announcement has swirled for weeks.

Brown has previously called Bongiovi her "partner for life."

The British actress rose to global fame as the character Eleven in the Netflix hit "Stranger Things," the fifth season of which is expected shortly.

Bongiovi, 20, is an actor who stars in the forthcoming comedy "Rockbottom."