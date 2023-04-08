Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Radhika Apte: 6 Bollywood actors who tied the knot with non-Indians

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Pure love has no conditions or boundaries and stars from the Indian film industry have proved this by going beyond borders to tie the knot with their non-Indian partners. Here are some star couples who broke the barrier and got married to Westerners.
Priyanka Chopra met Nick Jonas after the American singer split from model Olivia Culpo in 2016. She made her relationship public in 2018 and tied the knot with the musician in Jodhpur in 2018. The couple now has a daughter named Malti.
Following her breakup with Preity Zinta in 2009, the actress took everyone by surprise after announcing her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016. She joined her husband in Los Angeles following the marriage, and 2021, the couple became parents to twins, Gia and Jai, through surrogacy.
Illeana D’Cruz and Australian photographer and longtime boyfriend Andrew Kneebone were rumoured to have married secretly, but in August 2019, media reports said that the couple had broken up.
Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly married Dubai-based Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed twin boys born in 2012. The star then gave birth to another set of twins in 2017.
Radhika Apte is married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The couple met in 2011 in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance and began living together soon and tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in England in 2012.
Shashi Kapoor met British theatre actress, Jennifer, in 1956. The duo soon got into a relationship and got married in 1958. They have three children, Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, and Sanjana Kapoor.
