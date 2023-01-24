Pathaan crosses Dh9 million in advance bookings: 5 other times Shah Rukh Khan broke box-office records

Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the SRK-lead is set to hit theatres tomorrow

By Web Desk Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 11:22 AM

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as King Khan in Bollywood, has set several box office records in his career spanning over 3 decades.

Pathaan, his latest blockbuster, has already crossed Dh9 million in advance bookings. Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the SRK-lead is set to hit theatres tomorrow.

Here are five other times the superstar left his fans stunned:

1. Chennai Express (2013)

A typical 'masala' movie, as Bollywood fanatics would call it, Chennai Express brought in Rs4,230 million.

The film did extremely well and is Shah Rukh Khan's highest grossing movie so far.

Chennai Express, a Rohit Shetty film, is about a man getting caught amidst goons after helping their boss's daughter and them board a train.

2. Happy New Year (2014)

Shot at Dubai's very own Atlantis, The Palm, this Farah Khan directorial smashed records when it came out.

SRK's second-highest grosser overall, Happy New Year also featured Deepika Padukone along with some of the industry's most popular actors.

The film raked in Rs4,080 million.

3. Dilwale (2015)

Shah Rukh and Kajol, the evergreen onscreen couple made a comeback in this film.

Fans flocked to theatres to watch their favourite couple from the 00's classics on the big screen once again.

The film also featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and made Rs4,000 million at the box office.

4. Raees (2017)

This movie about a bootlegger trying to improve his community, won fans' hearts.

Bringing in Rs3,080 million, Raees was also mired in controversy as it starred Pakistani actor Mahira Khan along with SRK.

5. My Name is Khan (2010)

Playing a character with Asperger's syndrome, Shah Rukh Khan impressed critics and well-wishers with his performance in the film.

In the movie, the Bollywood star sets out on a cross-country journey in the United States, to speak with their President.

Receiving raving reviews definitely helped the movie bag big numbers as it brought in Rs2,850 million.

