Pathaan crosses Dh9 million in advance bookings: 5 other times Shah Rukh Khan broke box-office records

In honour of UAE's flag day, the national flag is hoisted at the Galadari Group head office
Shah Rukh Khan, also known as King Khan in Bollywood, has set several box office records in his career spanning over 3 decades.
Pathaan, his latest blockbuster, has already crossed Dh9 million in advance bookings. Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the SRK-lead is set to hit theatres tomorrow.
Here are five other times the superstar left his fans stunned:
A typical 'masala' movie, as Bollywood fanatics would call it, Chennai Express brought in Rs4,230 million.
The film did extremely well and is Shah Rukh Khan's highest grossing movie so far.
Chennai Express, a Rohit Shetty film, is about a man getting caught amidst goons after helping their boss's daughter and them board a train.
Shot at Dubai's very own Atlantis, The Palm, this Farah Khan directorial smashed records when it came out.
SRK's second-highest grosser overall, Happy New Year also featured Deepika Padukone along with some of the industry's most popular actors.
The film raked in Rs4,080 million.
Shah Rukh and Kajol, the evergreen onscreen couple made a comeback in this film.
Fans flocked to theatres to watch their favourite couple from the 00's classics on the big screen once again.
The film also featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and made Rs4,000 million at the box office.
This movie about a bootlegger trying to improve his community, won fans' hearts.
Bringing in Rs3,080 million, Raees was also mired in controversy as it starred Pakistani actor Mahira Khan along with SRK.
Playing a character with Asperger's syndrome, Shah Rukh Khan impressed critics and well-wishers with his performance in the film.
In the movie, the Bollywood star sets out on a cross-country journey in the United States, to speak with their President.
Receiving raving reviews definitely helped the movie bag big numbers as it brought in Rs2,850 million.
ALSO READ:
In honour of UAE's flag day, the national flag is hoisted at the Galadari Group head office
Sharjah International Book Fair has opened its doors for the 40th edition, bringing over 15m books to the Sharjah Expo Centre. Video by Muhammad Sajjad and Abdul Karim Hanif
Why Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were down for 6 hours and UAE escapes storm fury in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid-19 booster shot ahead of today's deadline. Have your say in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
No India-UAE flights until July 6; Fastest 50-year rebound forecast by World Bank in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Heard of a little corner shop or a hole-in-the-wall eatery that’s rumoured to sell the best burger, sandwich, or kebab? Or a ‘little-known place’ that ‘launches a thousand ships’? UAE’s Hidden Gems, a weekly series, features one such place a week. This week we hit the streets of Jumeirah 3 as part of the Dubai Food Festival.
Mandi recalls memorable moments with the wise and humble leader who acknowledges his teachers even after decades. Video by Abu Dhabi Media Office
Know who are exempted from wearing masks in Dubai and all about Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine that is said to be 90 per cent effective in today's KT Morning Chat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com