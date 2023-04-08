'Naatu Naatu is very popular in our country': South Korean foreign minister

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
South Korean Foreign Minister, Park Jin, who is on an official visit to India, said that Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie 'RRR' is was very popular in his country. He aslo admitted to being a huge fan of Bollywood movies.
Praising the hit song, which has the world by storm, he told ANI, "You know, Naatu Naatu dance is really popular in Korea. I saw the movie myself, Rise Roar and Revolt is a fantastic movie. And also the story. I think it was an extraordinary story about the Indian people and history and I'm very glad that our Korean embassy has taken special attention to the Naatu Naaatu."
A recent video of the South Korean embassy in India's staff dancing to the hit song has gone viral on social media.
Park said his favourite Bollywood movies are Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express', Aamimr Khan's '3 Idiots' and of course, 'RRR.
Park also expressed his love for Indian films and said, "I love Bollywood movies. I saw '3 Idiots' and also Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Chennai Express' which is one of my favourite movies. And also Rise, Roar and Revolt (RRR).
Park also expressed his happiness over his country's embassy staff joining Indians for the 'Naatu Naatu' dance and showcasing his country's dancing talents . "So, I think that we need wider cultural exchanges between the two countries, especially among young generations to understand each other and to appreciate India's culture," the minister told a local daily. (with inputs from ANI)
