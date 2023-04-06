Watch: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon elated after receiving Padma Shri

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Bollywood star Raveena Tandon could not hold back her emotions as she was honoured with India’s fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 5.
“It was definitely was an emotional moment for me because it was something that my father had always dreamt and thought that it is going to be a proud moment (for him) whenever I get the Padma Shri honour,” the 48-year-old, actress told an Indian daily.
The actress was also overjoyed as she was accompanied by her son and daughter at the ceremony. “It was very special that my children could see me go and get my Padmashri in front of the nation,” she added.
Soon after receiving the honour the actress, who has worked in hit Bollywood flicks like 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Satta', and ‘Shool’, took to Instagram to share photos of the grand ceremony with fans.
Among the images is a photo oh her with her kids and husband Anil Thadani. In another image she is seen posing with the 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli.
"A day of love and celebrations #padmashri #23,” Raveena wrote in her post.
“Proud of you Madam for this wonderful achievement,” commented a fan in response to her post.
“Congratulations. Mr Ravi and Mrs Veena (Raven’s parents) would have been very proud of you, wrote another netizen.
Other notable Padma Award winners from the film and entertainment industry include Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's music composer MM Keeravaani, musician Zakir Hussain, veteran and Bollywood singer Suman Kalyanpur.
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
Be up close and personal with the moon this Eid. Running until the 8th of May at Oli Oli children’s museum, families with young children can get a chance to see a unique art installation in the form of a 5-metre replica of the Moon
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu