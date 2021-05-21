Entertainment (videos)
KT Talk: Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor on his OTT innings

Bollywood’s Sanjay Kapoor talks about his latest OTT series 'The Last Hour'
  • Entertainment
    00:21:36
    KT Talk: Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor on his OTT innings
  • Videos
    00:04:27
    In conversation with Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeepa
  • Entertainment
    00:19:12
    Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her latest OTT release, online trolling and more
  • Entertainment
    00:13:19
    In conversation: Israeli actor Lior Riaz on his role in hit series 'Fauda'
  • Entertainment
    00:01:00
    Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to win Oscar
  • Entertainment
    00:01:26
    Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
  • Entertainment
    00:12:10
    Richa Chadha on enacting South Indian adult film star Shakeela
  • Entertainment
    00:16:05
    Interview: Indian actor Shefali Shah talks about Delhi Crime’s Emmy win
  • Entertainment
    Watch: KT in conversation with Adil Hussain
  • Entertainment
    Video: In conversation with Bollywood stars Kajol, Renuka Shahane
  • Entertainment
    00:10:09
    Why Bollywood actress Mouni Roy calls the UAE home
  • Entertainment
    Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on his love for movies and the biggest takeaway from 2020
 
