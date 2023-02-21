Kpop idol's divorce rumours circulate online; agency threatens action against 'fake news'

In honour of UAE's flag day, the national flag is hoisted at the Galadari Group head office
Kpop idol Ko Woo Rim (who is part of the male quartet FORESTELLA) and his wife, figure skating champion Kim Yuna, have been the subject of rumours online recently.
The couple got married in October last year, after their relationship was revealed to the public in a statement issued by Ko's agency, Beat Interactive. The statement confirmed that the pair met back in 2018 at an ice skating show, and dated for three years before deciding to get married. The two tied the knot in a beautiful private ceremony, after which Kim posted photos from the wedding shoot on her social media.
However, according to media reports, the couple were the subject of rumours of a rift and divorce - just months after their fairytale wedding.
Both celebrities' agencies have denied the rumours, and have vowed to come down hard on those circulating 'absurd fake news'.
"In order to protect the rights and interests of our artist Ko Woo Rim (FORESTELLA), we plan to take legal action against fake news under a zero-tolerance policy," Beat Interactive's statement reads. It goes on to say that the decision to take action stems from a desire to prevent 'secondary damage' to Ko, his family, and fans.
According to the statement, a detailed investigation has been opened into the incident. The agency assures that it will not show leniency or negotiate with the wrongdoers.
