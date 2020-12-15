Entertainment (videos)
Entertainment | 15 Dec 2020

Kim Kardashian West to launch controversial clothing line Skims in Middle East

Kim Kardashian West launches her controversial clothing line Skims for the first time in the Middle East coming December 17.
