Entertainment (videos)
Logo
Entertainment | 8 Dec 2020

In conversation with former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach

Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach was in Dubai for the UAE National Day long weekend. In an exclusive sit-down interview with KT, Pia talks about the love she continues to get in Dubai and clears the air about her relationship status.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Entertainment - Latest Videos
  • Entertainment
    00:11:19
    Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar empowered by new thriller Durgamati
  • Entertainment
    00:13:19
    In conversation: Israeli actor Lior Riaz on his role in hit series 'Fauda'
  • Entertainment
    00:19:12
    Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her latest OTT release, online trolling and more
  • Entertainment
    00:09:26
    In conversation with former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach
  • Entertainment
    00:16:05
    Interview: Indian actor Shefali Shah talks about Delhi Crime’s Emmy win
  • Entertainment
    Bollywood actress Aaditi Pohankar on the success of her web series Aashram
  • Entertainment
    00:05:14
    'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' review: A light hearted comic caper
  • Entertainment
    Taish actress Kriti Kharbanda on her latest thriller
  • Entertainment
    03:37
    Mirzapur's don is back: KT interviews Pankaj Tripathi
  • Videos
    00:11:06
    Special: In conversation with Chetan Bhagat
  • Entertainment
    00:02:14
    Emmys 2020: Top Winners
  • Entertainment
    #KTInterview with Shabana Azmi on her ZEE5 original Mee Raqsam
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 