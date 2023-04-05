'I think we both are ready for it': Bollywood's Malaika Arora reveals marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Bollywood star Malaika Arora, who has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for quite a while now, finally revealed her plans to remarry.
The star was married to Salman Khan's brother and moviemaker Arbaaz for almost 18 years. They got divorced in 2017 and are parents to a son named Arhaan, who is in his 20s, according to a report.
In her recent interview with a magazine, Malaika spoke about remarrying and giving it another chance.
“Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," the actress told Brides Today magazine
“I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years.
"I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it,” the actress revealed in her interview.
Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for over 4 years now. They made their relationship public after sharing photos from Arjun's birthday in 2019. They also shared some adorable photos on Valentine's Day. The actress last appeared in the OTT show, 'Moving In With Malaika'.
ALSO READ:
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
Be up close and personal with the moon this Eid. Running until the 8th of May at Oli Oli children’s museum, families with young children can get a chance to see a unique art installation in the form of a 5-metre replica of the Moon
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu