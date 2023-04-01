Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Bollywood stars, global celebrities grace opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
The who's who of the arts and entertainment world, both Indian and international, gathered for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Gardens, in Mumbai, on Friday evening.
It was a star-studded affair with a heavy presence of top celebrities from the Indian film industry, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (who flew all the way from Los Angeles for the event), Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, among others.
A video of Priyanka and Nick shows the couple happily interacting with other celebrities as Salman got busy posing for the shutterbugs with guests including Shah Rukh Khan's family.
American supermodel Gigi Hadad also graced the red carpet donned in a floral-print three-piece. The Hollywood brigade reportedly included Zendaya, Penelope Cruz and Tom Holland
Saif and Kareena were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor, whereas Alia Bhatt came to the event with mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt.
The guest list also included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aradhaya, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Athiya Shetty as well as veterans stars like Jeetendra and Neetu Kapoor.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. It is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seat Cube. The centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards.
(inputs PTI/ANI)
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
