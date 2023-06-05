Dubai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor enjoys pool time with sister Khushi, father Boney Kapoor

The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao

By CT Desk Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:12 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:19 PM

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is spending some quality time with her sister, Khushi and their father, producer Boney Kapoor in Dubai. In the picture shared on Instagram, Boney Kapoor is seen posing with his daughters at Atlantis The Royal Dubai. The is from their time by the pool. The producer, in the caption, wrote, “My water babies after a good swim at the pool floor of Royal Atlantis Dubai.” For Anshula Kapoor, he added, “Anshula was busy having fun elsewhere.” Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are Boney’s children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012.

Boney Kapoor also shared a picture from the poolside on Instagram Stories with Khushi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently announced that she has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film along with an elaborate note. Expressing her gratitude, Janhvi wrote, “2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we’ve finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi I thought I’d wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we’ve been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action.”

For her director Sharan Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Sharan Sharma, you made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the world's stress, still pushing, never settling.”

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a special message for her co-star Rajkummar Rao. The actor said that she has been “so lucky, to have worked with” Rajkummar.

Janhvi Kapoor also has a film with Jr NTR in the pipeline. The movie titled Devara is directed by Koratala Siva. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor will mark her Bollywood debut with The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar.

