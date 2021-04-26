Entertainment (videos)
Logo
Entertainment | 26 Apr 2021

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to win Oscar

Meet 38-year-old Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao who made history as the first woman of colour and the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for best director at the 93rd Academy Awards for her film Nomadland.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Entertainment - Latest Videos
  • Entertainment
    00:01:00
    Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to win Oscar
  • Entertainment
    00:01:26
    Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
  • Entertainment
    00:12:10
    Richa Chadha on enacting South Indian adult film star Shakeela
  • Entertainment
    00:16:05
    Interview: Indian actor Shefali Shah talks about Delhi Crime’s Emmy win
  • Entertainment
    Watch: KT in conversation with Adil Hussain
  • Videos
    00:04:27
    In conversation with Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeepa
  • Entertainment
    Video: In conversation with Bollywood stars Kajol, Renuka Shahane
  • Entertainment
    00:10:09
    Why Bollywood actress Mouni Roy calls the UAE home
  • Entertainment
    Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on his love for movies and the biggest takeaway from 2020
  • Entertainment
    00:00:56
    Bollywood personality Divya Khosla Kumar on her growth in the industry
  • Entertainment
    00:01:00
    Kim Kardashian West to launch controversial clothing line Skims in Middle East
  • Entertainment
    00:11:19
    Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar empowered by new thriller Durgamati
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 