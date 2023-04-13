Bollywood star Alia Bhatt reveals the best advice she received from RRR director Rajamouli

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has opened up about the career advice she received from ‘RRR’ filmmaker SS Rajamouli when she met her for the first time, according to a news report.
The famed director, who has made it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list, told her: “Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn’t work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you’re doing.”
The actress recollects the first met the director at the preview of his film Baahubali 2. “Even while I was watching the movie, I was like, Oh my God, what a dream it would be to work with this director. Lo and behold, the dream came true,” she told HT.
The star played the role of Sita (Sitarama Raju's fiancé) in ‘RRR’ which was the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar.
The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the Academy Awards.
For Alia, working with Rajmouli was like going to school again. “He knows the audience he’s serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller, because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together,” the actress said in the report.
