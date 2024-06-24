E-Paper

At this Dubai café, you can get Maggi and tea for Dh1

Chai Sutta Café in Jumeirah Lake Towers is turning one

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 2:03 PM

What can Dh1 get you? On June 28, head to the Chai Sutta Café in Jumeirah Lake Towers and you can dig into a bowl of flavourful Maggi noodles and sip on a hot cup of tea.

The café is turning one and is celebrating by serving customers up a treat.When you order any one dish off their menu, you’ll get the noodles and kulhad chai for the grand price of Dh1. The deal is valid for dine-in customers only.


