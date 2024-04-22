Actor Ranveer Singh files complaint with police over viral deepfake video

Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
Days after a deepfake video of him promoting political views went viral on social media, 'Padmaavat' actor Ranveer Singh has taken decisive action by lodging a complaint with Mumbai police against those responsible for its creation.
Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the 'Padmaavat' actor fell prey to deepfake menace after his video surfaced online in which he was purportedly heard voicing his political views.
However, it turned out that the video was made using an artificial intelligence (AI) voice clone of the actor. The video, from the actor's recent visit to Varanasi, appears genuine but uses an AI-synthesized voice clone of Ranveer.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Ranveer filed a complaint with Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Cell, confirmed an official on Monday.
His spokesperson issued a statement, confirming the filing of an FIR: "Yes, we have filed the police complaint, and an FIR has been lodged against the handle promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh."
After the AI-generated video went viral on social media platforms, Ranveer took to his Instagram Story on Friday (April 19) and dropped a post in which he wrote, "Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes)."
Previously, a deepfake video of actor Aamir Khan promoting a political party had gone viral. "We want to clarify that Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections," Aamir's spokesperson clarified in a statement.
Many celebrities have expressed concerns about the misuse of deepfake technology.
Last year, a morphed video of actor Rashmika Mandanna circulated online, prompting her to clarify its falseness.
Many celebrities came out in support of Rashmika including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a tweet calling for the 'urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.'
Reacting to the tweet, the veteran actor, who worked with Rashmika in her first Hindi film Goodbye (2022), shared the video and wrote, "Yes, this is a strong case for legal."
ALSO READ:
Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
On this episode of the Startech Podcast, our producer Phil will be we'll be taking a closer look at evolution of content creation apps, specifically, podcast editing apps, and how they are being advanced with AI before we sit down with the legend that is PRM (Patrick Moritz) and dissect the tangled and strange world of NFT’s
IIFA is collaborating with the UN to help bring the goals to the people
Meet Triton, one of Dubai's youngest metal bands
Earlier this year, he was honoured by Sheikh Mohammed for his exceptional work in boosting the employment of Emiratis in the private sector
With over 25 varieties of dates in stock, sellers have products from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
The race has unique requirements and stipulates that contenders can only use the technology available in 1968 when the original race occurred. “As a solo sailor attempting to complete a non-stop circumnavigation of the world, I faced and continued to overcome several challenges,” said Abhilash, speaking through voice notes, in line with Golden Globe Race protocol.