3-ft tall Dubai-based singer Abdu Rozik claims 'miraculous' growth in height, post goes viral

The diminutive Dubai-based Tajik singer and social media star, Abdu Rozik, who stands just over three feet, took to social media on Wednesday to announce that he has witnessed growth in his height.
The social media sensation's post has gone viral since then. Rozik, who has been suffering from a growth hormone deficiency since childhood, looks like an 8-year-old kid but he is actually 19 years old.
He was one the favourite contestants of the popular Indian reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 16'.
"Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 per cent growth hormone. Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing,” wrote the singer in his post alongside a photo of him driving a car.
The singer stopped growing and was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency and rickets when he was five years old.
He was born into a poor family of gardeners in the Bangkent region of Tajikistan. His family had minimal means of survival and couldn't afford any medical treatment for his disorder.
Unable to read or write, he started to hum his own tunes and write lyrics to block out the negativity and started to home-school himself. Later, while singing on the streets of Tajikistan, his talent was spotted. This helped Rozik to harness and hone his skills and allowed him to travel all over the world.
Rozik, who received the UAE Golden Visa last year, is now looking forward to his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which according to reports is likely to be renamed.
