Early detection saves lives

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women, yet fear, misinformation and delayed screening continue to prevent timely diagnosis. Dr. Aydah Alawadhi, Medical Consultant Oncologist and Scientific Committee Chairperson at Emirates Oncology Society, addressed several widespread misconceptions surrounding the disease.

Breast cancer does not affect only older women, and a lack of family history does not mean a woman is risk-free. While inherited genetic mutations account for only a minority of cases, every woman should remain aware of changes in her breasts and seek medical advice if she notices a lump, skin dimpling, nipple changes, unusual discharge, swelling or persistent pain.

Dr. Alawadhi stressed that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes. Mammography remains the main screening method and is generally recommended from around the age of 40, although women at higher risk may need to begin earlier or undergo additional tests. Breast awareness is important, but it should not replace formal screening.

A breast cancer diagnosis can also have a significant emotional impact. Family support, clear communication and access to a multidisciplinary medical team can help patients cope more effectively. Treatment is increasingly personalised and may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy or immunotherapy, depending on the cancer type and stage.

Women are encouraged to seek medical advice promptly when they notice unusual changes and to follow screening guidance suited to their age and level of risk. Early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and strong support can greatly improve survival, recovery and quality of life.