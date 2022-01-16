Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health5 days ago
Tokyo's famous 'Kill Bill' restaurant in Dubai is welcoming the New Year with signature dishes from Japan. Don’t miss our personal favourite - a sweet and salty delight of freshly sliced strawberries on a skewer of foie gras.
Videos1 week ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos2 weeks ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos2 weeks ago
There are over 220k pet parents in the UAE and counting. In this episode of Star Tech we talk with BookMyPet, a platform that aggregates all pet services from all service providers in one place.
Tech2 weeks ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos3 weeks ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos3 weeks ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos3 weeks ago
We take a look at the Christmas festivities at theme parks and attractions across Dubai, where you can keep your young ones busy during the holidays
Videos3 weeks ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos3 weeks ago
We look at some of the Christmas markets where you can celebrate the seasonal festivities with your family and loved ones
Videos3 weeks ago
Spanning over 23 per cent of the Emirate’s total area, Al Marmoom Desert Conversation Reserve is home to some stunning hidden gems. Home to not one or two, but a mind-boggling 56 lakes —including the famous Al Qudra and Love Lakes — the reserve is home to some absolutely stunning gems, including some of the rarest endangered animal species and coolest places to go desert camping around a bonfire or feast on a barbecue like the Arabian kings of yore.
Videos4 weeks ago
The new 2021 Vivobook Pro has been updated not just to have amazing hardware internally. It’s also been updated with a better overall thermal design, large battery and a gorgeous OLED display with colours that stand out.
Videos1 month ago
Find out how the Abrahamic Business Circle has been building bridges amongst countries and promoting economic diplomacy following the Abraham Accords signed in 2020
Videos1 month ago
Dr. Brian Shegar, President, UAE-Singapore Business Council Singapore talks about the benefit for him to attend #GBFASEAN2021 and bilateral relations with the UAE
Videos1 month ago