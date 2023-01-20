UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Why this steakhouse is heaven for meat lovers

The Texas de Brazil Churrascaria offers diners free-flowing premium cuts of meat


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Your top-viewed stories of 2022

Videos

Your top-viewed stories of 2022

2022 has been a year of many global and local happenings. We saw many firsts on the Fifa front, as well as the highly anticipated dropping of Covid-19 masks at the beginning of the year, and much more. Here are your top viewed stories of the past year that resulted in the highest views on khaleejtimes.com

Videos

Al Ain Farms

Videos

Al Ain Farms

In 1981, The Father of The Nation, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the first local dairy farm in the UAE, to provide fresh food for the UAE people. And this is how Al Ain Farms was born.

Videos