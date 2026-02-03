عربي
Tue, Feb 03, 2026
| Shaban 15, 1447 |
Fajr 05:42
E-Paper
Sign In
Gold
Forex
VOICE OF THE UAE.
SINCE 1978
Ramadan 2026
Prayer
UAE
World
Business
Tech
Life
Real Estate
Transport
Crime
Education
Legal
Weather
Emergencies
Jobs
KT Engage
UAE Holidays
Banking in UAE
Visa & Immigration
Living in the UAE
Schools & Parents
Ramadan 2026
GCC
Asia
Supplements
Galadari Brothers
KT TALKS
Paid Program
Investing
Energy
Aviation
Leadership Lists
BTR
Sports
Entertainment
Food
Travel
Beauty & Health
Fashion
KT LUXE
VOICE OF THE UAE.
SINCE 1978
UAE
Real Estate
Transport
Crime
Education
Legal
Weather
Emergencies
Jobs
KT Engage
UAE Holidays
Banking in UAE
Visa & Immigration
Living in the UAE
Schools & Parents
Ramadan 2026
WORLD
GCC
Asia
Supplements
BUSINESS
Galadari Brothers
Paid Program
Investing
Energy
Aviation
Leadership Lists
TECH
BTR
LIFE
Sports
Entertainment
Food
Travel
Beauty & Health
Fashion
KT LUXE
KT EVENTS
We The Women
FutureSec
Banking Innovation & Technology
Best Places To Work In The UAE
Future Of Healthcare
SUBSCRIPTIONS
WEATHER
Follow us
Download our Mobile App
iOS
Android
SEARCH
SEARCH
Home
/
Videos
Dubai Racing Carnival kicks off at Meydan track go
Season opens with eight thrilling races at Meydan
PUBLISHED:
Tue 3 Feb 2026, 2:45 PM
By:
Nawar Alshamsi
Share:
Written by
Nawar Alshamsi
Recommended
Dubai gold prices drop further, down over Dh100 per gram since last week's peak
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer: A new showdown
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks: Unpacked 2026 date, battery details and design revealed
Dubai placed among the top 5 tourist cities as global appeal grows
Pakistan says 92 militants killed after attacks in Balochistan