Dubai launches its new Work From Park initiative
Could Dubai parks become your next office space?
- PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Nov 2026, 2:22 PM
Badr Al Huraibi is a Multimedia Producer, Content Creator, and on-camera presenter at Khaleej Times, bringing 10 years of experience in digital media, live broadcasting, and community-driven content. With a background in gaming and live streaming, Badr has spent years creating entertainment-focused content and connecting with audiences across digital platforms. His experience in gaming culture, live production, and online communities has given him a strong understanding of what makes content engaging, relatable, and shareable. Today, Badr combines his creator background with his work in media production and presenting, creating stories and content that connect with modern audiences. From entertainment and gaming to lifestyle, technology, and the people shaping the UAE, his approach focuses on making information accessible, engaging, and authentic. Passionate about storytelling and digital culture, Badr brings an energetic and audience-first perspective to every project, with a particular interest in exploring the intersection between gaming, entertainment, technology, and everyday life in the UAE.