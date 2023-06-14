UAE

Dubai-based designer crafts Swarovski-studded gown for Sheikha Mahra

Designed by the renowned Dubai-based Filipino fashion maestro, Ezra Santos, the dress was an exquisite masterpiece adorned with intricate geometric patterns and embellished with thousands of Swarovski crystals.

by

Fiza Natoo

Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 5:38 PM

Fiza Natoo

