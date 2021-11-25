UAE

Dubai artist's exhibition supports people of determination

Dubai artist Noor Galadari's first exhibition displayed her surreal paintings under the theme 'Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost.' The show is a fantastical journey, with 10 per cent of sale proceeds going to people of determination.


Dubai Padel Cup: Men's tournament

Dubai Padel Cup: Men's tournament

The month-long fiesta for padel lovers is coming to an end on November 27. The tournament is bringing together a male and female competition for beginners and intermediary padel tennis players under categories A&B, C+ and C.

Sports2 days ago

First-of-its-kind Korean food at Expo 2020 Dubai

First-of-its-kind Korean food at Expo 2020 Dubai

We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.

Videos2 weeks ago

Video: Meet the Emirati female pilots of Dubai Police Air Wing

Video: Meet the Emirati female pilots of Dubai Police Air Wing

Defying gender roles and making news ahead of Emirati Women’s Day, two 21-year-old female pilots, Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi, officially began their air missions with the Dubai Police with the one and only dream — to fly. In the early hours of mid-operations at a bustling Al Maktoum International Airport,

Videos2 weeks ago

Video: Here’s what makes Dubai Miracle Garden special this year

Video: Here’s what makes Dubai Miracle Garden special this year

Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, will welcome visitors from today. The attraction this year features the largest display of the most fragrant and colourful blooms, with over 150 million flowers of more than 120 varieties, including some of which have never been cultivated in the Gulf region; the park is set to reopen under stringent health and safety protocols designed to ensure visitors can continue to enjoy a fun-filled experience within a safe environment.

UAE3 weeks ago