Dubai: A taste of Japan at ‘Kill Bill’ restaurant Gonpachi

Tokyo's famous 'Kill Bill' restaurant in Dubai is welcoming the New Year with signature dishes from Japan. Don’t miss our personal favourite - a sweet and salty delight of freshly sliced strawberries on a skewer of foie gras.


Dubai Destinations: Feast on Arabic barbecue dishes, camp around a bonfire

Dubai Destinations: Feast on Arabic barbecue dishes, camp around a bonfire

Spanning over 23 per cent of the Emirate’s total area, Al Marmoom Desert Conversation Reserve is home to some stunning hidden gems. Home to not one or two, but a mind-boggling 56 lakes —including the famous Al Qudra and Love Lakes — the reserve is home to some absolutely stunning gems, including some of the rarest endangered animal species and coolest places to go desert camping around a bonfire or feast on a barbecue like the Arabian kings of yore.

Videos2 weeks ago

Abrahamic Business Circle

Abrahamic Business Circle

Find out how the Abrahamic Business Circle has been building bridges amongst countries and promoting economic diplomacy following the Abraham Accords signed in 2020

Videos3 weeks ago

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers

The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.

Videos4 weeks ago

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to Mr Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to Mr Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber

The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to Mr Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.

Videos4 weeks ago