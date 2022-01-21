Dubai: 90 types of dosas to kickstart your weekend

KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos4 weeks ago
Videos4 weeks ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos4 weeks ago
We take a look at the Christmas festivities at theme parks and attractions across Dubai, where you can keep your young ones busy during the holidays
Videos4 weeks ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos4 weeks ago
We look at some of the Christmas markets where you can celebrate the seasonal festivities with your family and loved ones
Videos1 month ago
Spanning over 23 per cent of the Emirate’s total area, Al Marmoom Desert Conversation Reserve is home to some stunning hidden gems. Home to not one or two, but a mind-boggling 56 lakes —including the famous Al Qudra and Love Lakes — the reserve is home to some absolutely stunning gems, including some of the rarest endangered animal species and coolest places to go desert camping around a bonfire or feast on a barbecue like the Arabian kings of yore.
Videos1 month ago
The new 2021 Vivobook Pro has been updated not just to have amazing hardware internally. It’s also been updated with a better overall thermal design, large battery and a gorgeous OLED display with colours that stand out.
Videos1 month ago
Find out how the Abrahamic Business Circle has been building bridges amongst countries and promoting economic diplomacy following the Abraham Accords signed in 2020
Videos1 month ago