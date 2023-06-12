UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Djokovic puts on a show, steamrolls Ruud for record-breaking Grand Slam win

Djokovic's sensational performance electrifies Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, as he breaks multiple records and cements his legacy as one of the greatest players in the Open Era

by

Fiza Natoo

Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 6:04 PM

READ MORE:

Fiza Natoo

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

'To heal nature we need to heal ourselves': Booker winner Ben Okri on the KT Life Podcast

videos

'To heal nature we need to heal ourselves': Booker winner Ben Okri on the KT Life Podcast

Ben Okri is the Booker-winning novelist who was in town to conduct workshops and talk about his books Every Leaf a Hallelujah and Tiger Work as part of Expo City’s Connecting Minds Book Club, supported by Emirates Literature Foundation. The renowned author and thinker brings the attention to the need for a new kind of sensibility where writers and artists can address the issue of climate change with an urgency.

videos