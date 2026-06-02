Did you have meat on the first day of Eid Al Adha

People share their favourite Eid meal traditions

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 2 Jun 2026, 12:19 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

2

Ajman announces new leaves, reduced working hours, benefits for government employees

3

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

4

Trump seeks tough changes in agreement; Iran's Ghalibaf says 'no trust in enemy's words'

5

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained