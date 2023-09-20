Curious About Food Labels? Here is all you need to know about it

The Dubai Municipality took to their social media to inform residents of how they can differentiate between these labels. This is also helpful in ensuring your food's safety and making sure there is no wastage
During his premiership, Yew managed to turn Singapore into a developed country with a high-income economy
Escape high airline costs with a new UAE to Kerala passenger ship service, promising affordability, scenic stops, and onboard entertainment
Returning to his motherland after six months and 4,400 hours in space, AlNeyadi was received at the Abu Dhabi International Airport's new terminal
To support the fast-adoption of electric mobility, Al-Futtaim Automotive is architecting an entire EV ecosystem in the UAE
A week after a tsunami-sized flash flood devastated the Libyan coastal city of Derna, search and rescue for bodies and any survivors continue
Mohammed Yahya is all set for an unprecedented debut at UFC 294, slated for next month. This groundbreaking moment will mark him as the inaugural Emirati fighter to step into the UFC arena
Here's the captivating love story of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy, from their meeting at Stanford University to their glamorous life on the world stage.
Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand discusses his most memorable victory and his most challenging defeat, emphasizing the significance of problem-solving skills in the game of chess.
At the moment, in the southern state of India, Kerala, threat from the virus is looming large. The Nipah virus has struck the state, claiming two lives, infecting two others and forcing authorities into action. Here is all you need to know about the virus
Employees in the UAE face an imminent deadline to enroll in the mandatory Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance scheme
Get ready for the grand reveal of the iPhone 15 at Apple's 'Wonderlust' event. Learn about the new features, design changes, camera upgrades, potential port switch and pricing details
The 'great resignation' started in 2021 due to a desire for improved work-life balance, magnified by toxic workplace cultures. Here are signs of toxicity in a work culture
Al-Futtaim Automotive Leads The UAE’s Sustainable Mobility Movement
As India is hosting 18th G20 Summit, here are 8 compelling facts underscoring the significance of this influential gathering
Step into pure luxury with the Hyatt Lagoon Beach Suite, a masterpiece offering direct entry to a flawless 100-meter infinity lagoon beach, where you'll savor breathtaking views of the majestic Dubai Creek