Videos
Logo
Videos | 24 Jun 2021

Covid-19 explainer: What is the Delta Plus variant?

India said on Wednesday it has found around 40 cases of the Delta coronavirus variant carrying a mutation that appears to make it more transmissible and advised states to increase testing. Here's what we know about the Delta Plus variant.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    00:01:27
    Covid-19 explainer: What is the Delta Plus variant?
  • News Bulletins
    00:07:20
    KT Morning Chat: India-UAE flights suspended until July 6, says Air India; former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies
  • Videos
    00:03:10
    Star Tech: Arab Health's startup zone
  • Videos
    00:02:55
    Have you been to Dubai's fascinating Expo Lake?
  • Nation
    00:05:04
    Covid-19: How yoga can help patients recover
  • Technology
    00:04:10
    Star Tech: Popularity of 'halal' tattoos in the UAE
  • Nation
    00:03:49
    KT Food trail: The journey of a cuppa from beans to mugs
  • Nation
    00:08:04
    Al Baik in UAE: How good is it? We try and find out
  • Videos
    00:02:47
    Star Tech: ‘Breathable’ sand technology to make desert bloom
  • Videos
    00:06:19
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • Videos
    00:06:01
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • Nation
    00:01:48
    Have you got your ‘Green pass’ status in the Al Hosn app?
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 