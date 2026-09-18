Could you be one of the UAE's next KT+150 stars?

Fri, Sep 18, 2026 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1448 | Fajr 04:48|DXB 33.3°C
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Watch the latest videos and updates by Badr Huraibi Ali Abdullah Alhuraibi on Khaleej Times, covering stories from Dubai and beyond.
Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen
Dubai's 80km fourth highway explained: Journey time cut by 60%, key road upgrades
UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering
British Airways to resume Dubai flights in November; situation under constant review
UAE raises overnight deposit rate after Fed’s quarter-point hike