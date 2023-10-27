UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Capture the cosmos on your smartphone this weekend!

A partial lunar eclipse will light up the skies on Saturday, October 28. Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a lunar eclipse viewing party at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Mushrif Park from 9 am to 1 am

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Fiza Natoo

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:07 PM

ALSO READ:

Fiza Natoo

More news from Videos