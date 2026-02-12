Building Muscle, Not Just Momentum: Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal’s Vision for BNW Developments & RAK
We sit down with Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments , as he takes us back to his early beginnings - growing up with very little, building his career as a Chartered Accountant, and eventually stepping into real estate to create BNW
- PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 4:01 PM
From personal resilience to Ras Al Khaimah’s record tourism growth, we discuss what 2026 means for developers, the shift from momentum to muscle, and why execution, transparency, and stability matter more than ever.
Because in today’s market, it’s not just about building more. It’s about building right.