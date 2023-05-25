UAE

'Boys don't cry and men need to man up' - Busting men's mental health myths

Being vulnerable — and admitting to it — is something most males would shy away from. It’s a sign of weakness. But given that depression, anxiety and toying with thoughts of self-harm are all realities of modern life, there need to be more conversations about men’s psychological wellbeing so they are not ‘ashamed’ to seek help, says men’s mental health specialist Rahaf Kobeissi.

By Phil Green

Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 6:10 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 May 2023, 6:11 PM

