Auto China 2026, and we’re here with the best

Elite Group Holding represents SOUEAST UAE on ground, spotlighting their flagship SOUEAST S08DM Plug-in Hybrid - where power, precision, and innovation come together

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 7:35 PM
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From smooth performance to extended range, every drive is built for control, confidence, and a seamless experience.

This is more than a showcase. This is the S08DM doing what it does best.     

Visit @soueastuae | @soueastglobal | @elitegroupholding


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