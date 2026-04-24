Auto China 2026, and we’re here with the best
Elite Group Holding represents SOUEAST UAE on ground, spotlighting their flagship SOUEAST S08DM Plug-in Hybrid - where power, precision, and innovation come together
- PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 7:35 PM
- Partner Content
From smooth performance to extended range, every drive is built for control, confidence, and a seamless experience.
This is more than a showcase. This is the S08DM doing what it does best.
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