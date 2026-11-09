As AI continues to reshape the modern workplace, how is technology changing the way businesses communicate and collaborate?

Following the Middle East launch of Shure's IntelliMix™ Bar Pro in Dubai, Ekta Shetty, Senior Sales Director at Shure, and Yassine Mannai, Associate Sales Director at Shure, speak to Khaleej Times about the future of intelligent collaboration, evolving workplace expectations, and the role of technology in creating more connected meeting experiences

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 10:56 AM
  • Partner Content
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack

2

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

3

Abu Dhabi court rules BR Shetty, ex-CEO liable in $5.4 billion NMC Health case

4

12,000 vehicles an hour: Dubai opens 1.65km tunnel linking Infinity Bridge to Deira

5

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea