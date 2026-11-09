As AI continues to reshape the modern workplace, how is technology changing the way businesses communicate and collaborate?
Following the Middle East launch of Shure's IntelliMix™ Bar Pro in Dubai, Ekta Shetty, Senior Sales Director at Shure, and Yassine Mannai, Associate Sales Director at Shure, speak to Khaleej Times about the future of intelligent collaboration, evolving workplace expectations, and the role of technology in creating more connected meeting experiences
- PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 10:56 AM
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