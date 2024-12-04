Al Nabooda Automobiles launches Volkswagen Rashidiya showroom to meet customer needs

The facility will now feature a brand-new showroom, along with SELECT Certified Used Cars, offering customers a range of pre-owned vehicles beyond the Volkswagen portfolio









Al Nabooda Automobiles L.L.C., the exclusive distributor of Volkswagen in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has announced the relaunch of its Volkswagen Rashidiya facility. This facility has been transformed into a combined showroom, service center, and spare parts hub, underscoring Al Nabooda Automobiles' ongoing commitment to meet growing demand and enhance the customer experience for both new and certified used car buyers.

Previously operating solely as a service center, the revamped facility now spans 97,382 square feet and features a contemporary showroom displaying the full range of Volkswagen models. The service reception area is equipped to handle customer maintenance visits, and the center includes 52 service lifts and 110 parking spaces. A dedicated Certified Used Cars section showcases over 30 pre-owned vehicles, offering a diverse selection to suit a variety of preferences and budgets.

K Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, commented, "Al Rashidiya is rapidly becoming a key location, serving developing areas such as Dubai Creek Harbour, Meydan, and Jaddaf. This presented us with the opportunity to evolve the existing space into a multi-functional facility that addresses the growing needs of both existing and new customers. The newly designed facility now provides a seamless, all-in-one experience, making it the ultimate destination for everything Volkswagen. From new and certified pre-owned vehicles to comprehensive after-sales services, this state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet every automotive need."

The Rashidiya facility will also house the newly introduced 'SELECT Certified Used Cars' brand, catering to customers seeking certified pre-owned vehicles from various marques beyond Volkswagen's range. SELECT vehicles undergo a rigorous 99-point inspection and are sold with a warranty. Each car is fully prepared for delivery, and customers enjoy free registration, with the facility offering sales, service, and finance options.

Visit the new Volkswagen Rashidiya centre today or visit www.volkswagen-dubai.com for more information.