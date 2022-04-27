UAE

Al Baik opens new branch in Mall of the Emirates

We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai


Ramadan art exhibition “Shurooq Al Fann”

The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.

Videos1 hour ago

Global accelerator Techstars to support talent in the region

Global accelerator Techstars to support talent in the region

Maëlle Gavet, CEO of Techstars, a global startup accelerator, founded her first business at sixteen and went on to start two other companies. She authored the widely-acclaimed book ‘Trampled by Unicorns’, ‘Big Tech’s Empathy Problem’ and ‘How to Fix it’. She recently visited the region to discuss her upcoming plans with Khaleej Times.

Videos1 week ago

KT Travel Safe: Mauritius Diary

KT Travel Safe: Mauritius Diary

In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.

Videos2 weeks ago

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.

Videos3 weeks ago