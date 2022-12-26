Al Ain Farms

In 1981, The Father of The Nation, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the first local dairy farm in the UAE, to provide fresh food for the UAE people. And this is how Al Ain Farms was born.

By Team KT Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 1:17 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 1:21 PM

They have been sharing their love locally with you for the past 41 years with a wide range of products that are Made in the UAE and delivered to you in less than 24 hours.