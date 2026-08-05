AI can help you spend less on everyday purchases

Wed, Aug 05, 2026 | Safar 21, 1448 | Fajr 04:24
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Husain Rizvi is a Senior Features Writer who covers entertainment and lifestyle stories and has a profound interest in tech (games) and sports. When he’s not working, you can find him at the gym, or finishing a boss fight in a video game.
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Dubai Police save woman after emergency call cuts off mid-sentence
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