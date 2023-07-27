UAE

Abu Dhabi royal family’s Sheikh Saeed passes away

Born in 1965 in Al Ain, Sheikh Saeed was appointed as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010, and held a number of positions in the government

Fiza Natoo

Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 5:46 PM

