UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

A Valentine's Day feast for under Dh300

We tried an amazing five-course dinner at the Turkish Village located in Jumeirah that includes a one-metre mix grill platter with some of the juiciest kebabs and so much more.


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

This is what it's like to cook with a Top Chef contestant

Videos

This is what it's like to cook with a Top Chef contestant

For this Food Trail episode, we have a chat with Carla Hall, a Top Chef contestant, former model, and TV personality, to discuss her signature dish, as well as her highly anticipated cooking masterclass at Alkebulan. Head to the African Dining Hall this weekend at Expo 2020 Dubai to try out some delicious African cuisine.

Videos1 week ago

The future of robotic surgery: Proximie

Videos

The future of robotic surgery: Proximie

We went inside the Arab Health Forum 2022, and spoke to Proximie: a technology platform that allows clinicians to virtually ‘scrub in’ to any operating room or cath lab from anywhere in the world.

Videos2 weeks ago