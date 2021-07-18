Videos
KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets go on sale today and rain, cloudy weather to persist in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • Nation
    00:03:13
    Star Tech: Google for Startups Accelerator MENA
  • Nation
    00:02:53
    UAE expat's journey: From cabin crew to business owner amid Covid-19
  • News Bulletins
    KT Morning Chat: UAE opens embassy in Israel; Hi-tech keeps Dubai safe
  • Videos
    00:12:30
    Watch: Farhan Akhtar says 'Toofaan' more than just a sports drama
  • Videos
    00:15:02
    Watch: Fahadh Faasil on his political thriller 'Malik'
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:38
    KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List'; Pakistan to raise flight capacity
  • Nation
    00:03:32
    Star Tech: How can you make your own robots?
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:42
    KT Morning Chat: Emirates extends suspension of South Africa, Nigeria flights until at least July 21
  • Nation
    00:03:15
    Only in Dubai: A French Toast topped with 24 carat gold
  • Technology
    00:03:28
    Star Tech: UAE's laboratory-on-wheels
  • Nation
    00:01:15
    The man who accompanied UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed for 27 years
 
