KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories

Dubai opens Pfizer vaccine bookings for 12-15 year olds and India's flight ban extended to June 14 in today's #KTMorningChat. Find all the details on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • Videos
    00:05:29
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:58
    KT Morning Chat: UAE set to beat Israel as top vaccination nation; pooling on charter jets banned
  • Nation
    00:03:15
    Star Tech: Dubai Startup converts plastics to clothes
  • Entertainment
    00:21:36
    KT Talk: Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor on his OTT innings
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:53
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 20
  • Videos
    00:04:41
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • News Bulletins
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 19
  • Nation
    00:02:33
    KT Explains: Third booster Sinopharm shot
  • World
    00:02:12
    Israel-Gaza conflict: Day 10
  • Videos
    00:03:49
    KT Storybook: This UAE man owns a million cassettes
  • Videos
    00:04:24
    KT Morning Chat: Sinopharm booster shot, and other top stories
  • World
    00:01:00
    Israel-Gaza Conflict: The last 24 hours
 
