Video: Cop saves elderly man from falling under the train
The video shows an elderly man falling off a moving train.
India’s Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted a shocking video when a cop turned savior and saved an elderly man from falling under the train.
The incident took place at the Sawai Madhopur station in Rajasthan.
April 2, 2021
The video shows an elderly man falling off a moving train after he lost the grip and could have been dragged under the train if the security personnel on duty had not intervened and saved the man.
The security personnel can be seen walking on the platform when he suddenly starts running after he see the elderly man falling off the train. Luckily, the elderly falls onto platform and the active security personnel managed to pull him away from the moving train.
“At the Sawai Madhopur station in Rajasthan, an elderly passenger was rescued by a quick action of the security personnel on duty. We are proud of our security personnel who are discharging their duties with full service,” Goyal said in the tweet.
