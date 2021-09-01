Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away
Family sources said that he passed away late on Wednesday evening at his uptown Hyderpora residence in Srinagar.
Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away in Srinagar late on Wednesday evening. He was 92.
Geelani was the senior-most leader in the valley.
Born in 1929, Geelani was an elected member of the J&K legislative assembly, representing the Sopore constituency in north Kashmir in 1972, 1977 and 1987.
He was a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami and later founded his own party called the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.
He was also the chairman of the All Party Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Kashmir.
