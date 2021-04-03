Veteran Bollywood actor Tariq Shah passes away

He had been suffering from kidney problems and also had to be undergoing dialysis as a result of that.

Veteran Bollywood actor and director, Tariq Shah, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on April 3.

According to a report in India Today, some of the reports claim that a double pneumonia, is what caused the actor's death. He was married to Actress Shoma Anand and has a daughter named Sarah.

