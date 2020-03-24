Narratiive Tags - Khaleej Times Desktop
US, New Zealand join calls for Tokyo Games to be postponed

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on March 24, 2020

Canada and Australia have already said they will not be sending teams to Tokyo if the Games go ahead as scheduled this year

The United States added its significant weight to calls for the Tokyo Games to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with New Zealand Olympic organisers seeking a swift decision to allow teams to reset and prepare for a delayed event.

The Sankei newspaper reported Japan's government is negotiating with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Games by up to a year, in what would be a first in the Olympics' 124-year modern history.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would hold talks over the phone with IOC President Thomas Bach at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, the Japanese government said.

On Monday, former IOC board member Dick Pound said the Swiss-based body appeared to have decided to delay the event, likely for a year, due to the virus.

The outbreak has now infected more than 377,000 across 194 countries and territories globally as of Tuesday morning, according to a Reuters tally, with over 16,500 deaths linked to the virus.

Efforts to contain it have led to major travel, commercial and social restrictions, which have also disrupted many athletes' preparations for the Games.

Major sporting powers Canada and Australia have already said they will not be sending teams to Tokyo if the Games go ahead as scheduled this year.

 
 

